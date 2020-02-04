Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

HALO opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

