ValuEngine Downgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Sell

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GNTX. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Gentex has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 586,284 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,103,000 after buying an additional 513,292 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,338,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

