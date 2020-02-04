ValuEngine Lowers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Strong Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 53,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $590,502.08. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $11,047,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

