Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

NYSE GDI opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 13.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 136,580 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 612,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 136,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the first quarter worth about $14,879,000.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

