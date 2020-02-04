Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

