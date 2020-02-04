Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CBNK stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

