Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CBNK stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.07.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.
Read More: Growth Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.