Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.22. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. Fanhua had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fanhua by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fanhua by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fanhua by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

