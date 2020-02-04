ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 607,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 2.22% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

