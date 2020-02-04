ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.03. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

