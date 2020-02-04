Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CORT opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 128,044 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

