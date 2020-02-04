DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $610.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.