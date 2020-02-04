Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of CLNE opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 97,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

