ValuEngine Lowers Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Hold

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.18.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

