Endurance International Group (EIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Endurance International Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The stock has a market cap of $691.03 million, a P/E ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research firms have commented on EIGI. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 target price on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

