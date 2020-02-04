Dynex Capital (DX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:DX opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
