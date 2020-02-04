P H Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect P H Glatfelter to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $737.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

