The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.17

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

News articles about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.60. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

