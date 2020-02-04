NetGear (NTGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect NetGear to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $775.41 million, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. NetGear has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

Get NetGear alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.