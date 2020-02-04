Brink’s (BCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

