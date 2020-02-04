Trueblue (TBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.65.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

