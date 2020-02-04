General Motors (GM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GM opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.

Get General Motors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.