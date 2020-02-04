General Motors (GM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Shares of GM opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
About General Motors
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.
