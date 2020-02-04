US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $274.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19.
In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,488.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,994 shares of company stock valued at $122,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.