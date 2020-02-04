Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $896.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.