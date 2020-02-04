FY2020 EPS Estimates for WEST JAPAN RWY/S Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for WEST JAPAN RWY/S in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.98.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 52 week low of $70.52 and a 52 week high of $91.71.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

