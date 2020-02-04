ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):

2/3/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

1/30/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2019 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

12/18/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2019 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

12/13/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Get ViacomCBS Inc alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.