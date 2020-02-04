Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 122 ($1.60). FinnCap’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALU. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

ALU stock opened at GBX 114.25 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Alumasc Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.