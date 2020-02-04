Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 266.62 ($3.51) on Tuesday. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,821.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

