BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.25 ($2.99).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 164.54 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.71. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

