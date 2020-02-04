Costain Group’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday.

COST opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28).

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

