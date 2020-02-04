JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 487.29 ($6.41).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 493.80 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 517 ($6.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 371.46.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Countryside Properties will post 3258.9999779 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,465 shares of company stock valued at $64,321,620.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

