Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Securities increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Ferguson to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,619.53 ($87.08).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 6,900 ($90.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,000.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,478.57.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.