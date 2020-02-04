Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 895 ($11.77).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 914 ($12.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 886.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 800.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

