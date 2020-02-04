Homeserve’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Homeserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

HSV stock opened at GBX 1,294 ($17.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.53.

In other Homeserve news, insider Stella David bought 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Insiders bought a total of 2,717 shares of company stock worth $3,461,746 in the last 90 days.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

