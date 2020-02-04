JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Target Price to GBX 180

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.13 ($2.61).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.70) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 185.90 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,571.95).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.