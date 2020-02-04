Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MER. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Mears Group alerts:

LON MER opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of $342.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.