RPS Group (LON:RPS) Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RPS. Peel Hunt raised shares of RPS Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

RPS opened at GBX 163.40 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.49. The company has a market cap of $385.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.86. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

