Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,832.08 ($37.25).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON:PSN opened at GBX 3,094 ($40.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,805.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,341.45. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,062 ($40.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.