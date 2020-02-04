Pagegroup’s (PAGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

PAGE opened at GBX 464.40 ($6.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.