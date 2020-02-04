Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

