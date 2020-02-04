Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $355.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.13. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

