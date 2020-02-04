KeyCorp Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRS. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

