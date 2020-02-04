Calix Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

CALX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

CALX stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

