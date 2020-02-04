Svb Leerink Comments on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALGN. Guggenheim cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $253.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Align Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 9,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,708 shares of company stock worth $3,105,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.