Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oshkosh Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

OSK stock opened at $88.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $191,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,960 shares of company stock worth $2,983,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

