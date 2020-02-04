Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Increased by Griffin Securities

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,330.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.