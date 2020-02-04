Hometrust Bancshares Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $54,392.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,309 shares of company stock valued at $663,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,993,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.