Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Raised by Analyst

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

ResMed stock opened at $163.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed has a 1-year low of $92.91 and a 1-year high of $167.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,686.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $396,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,213.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,757,518. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 74.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

