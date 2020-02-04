Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meta Financial Group Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

CASH stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.