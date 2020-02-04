William Blair Weighs in on Silicon Laboratories’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – William Blair raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

SLAB opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,177 shares of company stock worth $2,531,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

