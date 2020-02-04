Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

